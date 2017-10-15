High Winds Cause Downed Power Lines in Livingston County

October 15, 2017

Livingston County Central Dispatch is reporting that as a result of the high winds, a couple of power lines are down. Wires are down on West Allen Road in Handy Twp., and are arcing. The Fowlerville Fire Dept. has been dispatched to the scene. A power line is also down on Cornwell Lane off Strawberry Lake Road in Hamburg Township. However, that electrical line is not reported to be arcing. The Hamburg Twp. Fire Dept. has been dispatched to the scene. People are urged not to touch, or get near, a downed power line. Meanwhile, the traffic lights on D-19 (the Howell-Pinckney Road) that were out this morning are once again operating. The traffic signals had been out this morning at the I-96 ramps, Wright Road and at Coon Lake Road. DTE was notified and a crew was sent to the scene to make repairs. (TT)