Man Caught With Heroin Picking Up Girlfriend From Jail

October 16, 2017

A hearing is set this week for a Chelsea man who reportedly brought heroin with him when he went to pick up his girlfriend from jail.



26-year-old Jeffrey Samuel Picklesimer returns to 53rd District Court tomorrow for a probable cause conference. He is charged with delivery/manufacture of narcotics less than 50 grams, which stems from the October 2nd incident. Police say around 11:40pm, a 2003 Buick with all of the windows rolled down was seen waiting in the parking lot of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



A deputy found Pickelsimer reclined in the driver’s seat of the vehicle “passed out”. Even though temperatures that night were below 60 degrees, Sheriff Mike Murphy says Pickelsimer was sweating and it was difficult to wake him up. Pickelsimer informed the deputy he was just sleeping while waiting to pick his girlfriend up, who was going to be released from jail. Pickelsimer’s vehicle was searched, where police discovered five full bindles of heroin and several empty ones.



He was lodged in the Livingston County Jail on a $100,000 bond. (DK)