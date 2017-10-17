Highland Township Man Apprehended For Armed Robbery

October 17, 2017

A Highland Township man is facing charges following an armed robbery Sunday.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 1000 block of North Milford Road for an armed robbery that occurred around 5:15pm. The store clerk advised that a white male wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and a black zip-up hooded jacket had entered the store and brandished a large kitchen knife. The suspect demanded that the store clerk give him all the $10 and $20 bills from the cash register and then fled with approximately $460, last seen on foot heading northbound along nearby railroad tracks. The large kitchen knife was left behind, and was recovered lying on the service counter.



A deputy was able to locate a suspect matching the description at another business approximately ¼ mile north of the 7-Eleven. A report states the suspect attempted to conceal himself behind an ice machine outside of the business and had a large amount of money folded up in his pants pocket. The store clerk made positive identification of the suspect, who was transported to the Highland Township Substation and interviewed. The 23-year-old Highland Township resident was subsequently transported to the Oakland County Jail, where he was lodged pending criminal charges. (JM/JK)