"Much Needed" Traffic Signal Approved For Latson Road

October 17, 2017

Genoa Township has officially given the green light to begin implementing a much needed traffic signal on Latson Road and Hampton Ridge Boulevard at the Meijer entrance.



As a result of several deadly crashes over the past few years, talks have been in place with Genoa Township regarding the construction of a traffic signal located at the entrance of the Meijer in Howell. The roadways of Latson Road and Hampton Ridge Boulevard have proven to be a very busy area as a result of Grand River traffic, nearby subdivisions, and several family attractions in the area. Genoa Township finalized an agreement with The Livingston County Road Commission on Monday that will result in the two parties splitting the $52,775 cost to construct a fully functional traffic signal at the Meijer entrance. Township Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI he was very pleased to see everyone come together and jump on the road assignment for the safety of the community.



The township announced the construction of the traffic signal could begin as early as Tuesday. Rogers said he doesn’t expect it to take more than a few days before the light is in working condition and said it is long overdue.



Rogers also said there are future plans to further improve the safety of the Meijer entrance and exit ways by widening the paths with the total cost for that project coming in around $168,000. Plans to move forward on widening the pathways will depend on when funds are available, as it would be paid for by Genoa Township. Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (DF)

