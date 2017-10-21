Donation To Benefit Foster Families In Area

October 21, 2017

A generous donation to a local charity will help assist with their care for foster families.



For the third year in a row, Livingston County Catholic Charities was named as the recipient of an award from the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Their Livingston County Sarah Regan division presented Catholic Charities with a $4,000 check earlier this week. The money was raised during the division’s annual charity golf outing that was held at Chemung Hills in Howell. In previous years the donation was used to help a variety of senior outreach programs. LCCC has chosen this year to use the gift to help grow their Foster Family Care special needs fund. The fund provides assistance to children in foster care, the foster families, and the birth families. Money from the fund is often used to help with the purchasing of items like beds and bedding, car seats, and gas cards for both the foster and birth families to assist with travel for visitation rights or other needs. For more information on Livingston County Catholic Charities visit http://www.livingstoncatholiccharities.org/ For more on the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, send an email to Mary Killeen at mkilleen@charter.net, or call (517) 546-5847. (MK)

