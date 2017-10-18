Semi Driver Falls Asleep, Causes Three Vehicle Crash On I-96

October 18, 2017

A semi-truck driver who fell asleep at the wheel was hospitalized following an early morning crash on westbound I-96 near D-19 in Howell.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:30am to the three-vehicle personal injury accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and two vehicles on westbound I-96 east of D-19, also known as Pinckney Road. The semi was operated by a 53-year-old Warren resident who had fallen asleep at the wheel, went off the roadway to the right, hit the guardrail, came back onto the freeway and struck a 2011 Ford Super Duty truck operated by a 41-year-old Perry resident. The impact forced the Ford truck into a 2000 Chevy Blazer, which was operated by a 26-year-old Brighton resident. The semi driver, who was cited for careless driving, was transported to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor with non-life threatening injuries.



The left and center lanes of westbound I-96 were shut down for approximately three hours until 9:30am, resulting in significant traffic back-ups and delays. Members of the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Division, the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance assisted deputies at the scene. (JM)