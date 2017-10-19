The Haunted SHAC In Milford Canceled Due To Lack Of Volunteers

October 19, 2017

Some spooky sights will be amiss from downtown Milford this month due to a lack of volunteers.



"The Haunted SHAC: Gallery of the Disturbed" was set to open this weekend but is now being canceled due to insufficient volunteer support. Event Co-Coordinator Isaac Perry tells WHMI that far too few volunteers stepped up to assist with material transport and build, which forced then to cancel this year's Haunted SHAC. He says event organizers have been working on the project since January, and “it was a heartbreaking decision to make, but it was necessary”.



In addition to offering entertainment and thrills, the haunted attraction served as a fundraiser for the Village Fine Arts Association’s Suzanne Haskew Arts Center. The SHAC is Milford’s community art space and funds raised typically support the continuation of their programs throughout the year. (JM)