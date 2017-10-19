Local Residents Can Try Out Next Generation Voting Equipment Before Election

Public demonstrations of new election equipment are being offered to Livingston County residents.



The Livingston County Clerk’s Office is partnering with local clerks to conduct public demonstrations of the new voting equipment. Voters will have the opportunity to see the new equipment firsthand prior to Election Day. Demonstrations and mock elections will be held during the evening hours next Monday, October 23rd at the Hamburg Township Library and next Wednesday at the Howell Carnegie District Library from 6 to 7:30pm. Then on Saturday, October 28th, an afternoon demonstration is planned from 1 to 2:30pm at the Brighton District Library.



The new machines, from vendor Hart InterCivic Verity, will be implemented for the first time in the November 7th election. The new tabulators, ADA-complaint devices for disabled voters, and software, were paid for through federal and state funding, with a local component. Election officials expect to get a minimum of ten years out of the new voting equipment, although they could last far beyond that. They further anticipate election night results should come more quickly than they do with the current system. (JM)