Green Oak Twp. Settles Land Discrepancy For Police Station

October 19, 2017

Green Oak Township is moving forward with an agreement to purchase land from the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority.



The 13-acre parcel is located behind the township’s existing fire station off of Whitmore Lake Road, adjacent to the Legacy Center. The township has plans to build a new police station on the property as the current one is “severely outdated”, according to Township Supervisor Mark St. Charles. However before the township could move toward a purchase agreement, a small piece of land within the 13 acres had to be addressed.



After multiple land surveys, it was discovered that the physical lines of the survey and its description don’t match. The mistake was likely made before the HCMA or Legacy purchased their property, but a 30-foot discrepancy of land between the two parcels remains. To resolve the issue, all parties came to an agreement that they would acknowledge the discrepancy and will “live with it”. In the event any of the parties want to pursue the 30 ft. in the future, a process to do so is included in the agreement.



The township’s Board of Trustees signed the agreement Wednesday. St. Charles says the township needs to move forward with purchasing the land from the HCMA and begin construction of the police station quickly, as they face seasonal challenges. The goal is to begin construction before winter so the police station can be up and running by next year.



The $5(m) million police station will be funded strictly from township revenues over the next 30 years. St. Charles says the township is also considering constructing a new fire station on the 13 acres sometime in the near future. (DK)