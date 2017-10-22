Brighton Police to Host Open House and Distribute Halloween Treats

October 22, 2017

A couple of “firsts” for the Brighton Police Dept. - there will be an open house, and the department will be giving out candy on Halloween night.



Deputy Chief Craig Flood says that patrol officers — who will be out in full force making sure that youthful trick-or-treaters will be safe — will be handing out candy to the young ghosts, goblins and superheroes. Flood tells WHMI the purpose is to get the officers out of their cars to interact with adults and especially children, to let them know that police officers are just regular people, but people who are trained and there to protect the public.



Flood says the complement of officers out on Halloween night will include those on regular duty, those on overtime and officers who will be volunteering their time for the evening. In addition to the Halloween activities, the Brighton Police Dept. will have an open house for the first time this year. The open house will take place on Thursday, Nov. 2nd, from 5-8 p.m. at the police station, 440 S. Third St. Flood says the police dept., under the direction of Police Chief Rob Bradford, is hosting the open house this year in an effort to foster better community relations.



The fire dept., meanwhile, will be hosting its 76th annual Halloween Party on Tuesday, Oct. 31st, from 6-9 p,m, at the main fire station at 615 W. Grand River in Brighton. The party will include trick or treating, a costume contest, games, pizza, doughnuts, lemonade, prizes and candy. You can go to their website for more information. (TT)