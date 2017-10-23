Scary Storytelling At Howell Opera House Saturday

October 23, 2017

Spooky tales will again be told by the Ann Arbor Storytellers’ Guild at the Howell Opera House Halloween weekend.



The event will be held on Saturday. Starting at 7pm, the first floor of the historic building will be open to children 14 and younger for age appropriate scary stories. Then at 9pm, those 14 and older can venture upstairs to the second floor of the Opera House and join the resident ghost Meredith for tales to send a chill down your spine. The children’s storytelling event will be free of charge. For the adult storytelling, a donation of $20 will include dessert and coffee.



There is limited seating available so those looking to attend are asked to reserve their spots though a link on our website or by calling the Livingston Arts Council at 517-540-0065. (JM)