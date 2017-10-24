Infertility Workshop Uses Art As Therapy

October 24, 2017

Individuals struggling with the difficulties of infertility were able to explore avenues of expression and coping at a local event.



The ART of Infertility held its workshop at the Brighton District Library Monday evening, offering a safe space for conversation and creating. Elizabeth Walker, founder of the national organization, delved into the world of art after receiving her own diagnosis of infertility in 2009. Walker shared her work with the group, then followed with an activity to allow for each person’s own artistic expression.



Participants placed items in small glass containers to create air plant terrariums. Walker feels the exercise is therapeutic as it allows a living piece to come to fruition when other things in life aren’t materializing. The activity also allowed group members to place their focus elsewhere, discuss and share if they felt comfortable doing so, or just be in an atmosphere of understanding and support.



For those dealing with infertility, miscarriages, infant loss, or pregnancy loss, Walker suggests finding an outlet to direct emotion. Walker says as people experiencing infertility explore their options, life can become busy with things like doctor’s appointments or health care hurdles. She feels many do not set aside a time and place to process the emotions that come along with the diagnosis, hence the workshops.



Walker says in her journey, she has been surprised by how many people and different demographics are affected by infertility, as well as challenges stemming from health care. On a final note, Walker says there is a community of support and encourages anyone in need to reach out for help. (DK)

