Bystanders Pull Driver From Burning Vehicle After Crash

October 24, 2017

Bystanders are being credited with potentially saving the life of a Gregory woman after a car crash Monday in Brighton Township.



State Police from the Brighton Post say the 68-year-old woman, driving a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, was t-boned on the driver's side by a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer just before noon as she exited a parking lot onto Old US-23, north of westbound Spencer Road. A fire then started in the Santa Fe’s passenger compartment. Bystanders to the crash were then able to remove both the Gregory woman as well as the driver of the Mountaineer, a 51-year-old White Lake woman.



Both women were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Although roads may have been wet at the time of the crash, State Police say the Gregory woman will be cited for failure to stop. (JK)