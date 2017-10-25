County Sheriff's Office's Trunk-Or-Treat Event Friday

October 25, 2017

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will host its first annual Halloween trunk-or-treat event Friday.



Families, children and the community at large are invited to attend the free event, which will take place outside of the sheriff’s office at 150 South Highlander Way from to 6 to 8pm Friday. Participating agencies include the police and fire departments in Green Oak, Hamburg, Fowlerville, Howell and Brighton Cities, as well as the Hartland Fire Department. Also present will be Michigan State Police, Livingston County Emergency Management, EMS, and Central Dispatch. All will be passing out candy and public safety vehicles will be parked on site.



Deputy Ray Marino is coordinating the event. He is one of three deputies assigned to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Program. The goal is to make the Office more approachable, connect with the community to understand what they expect, help solve problems and generally, open up lines of communication. They work with youth, the schools and existing school resource officers to help solve problems at a much lower level.



Marino tells WHMI the recognize it’s a busy weekend but are hoping for a good turnout, adding Friday’s trunk or treat event is also a good opportunity to interact and open up dialogue with local first responders, who care a lot about the community and want to give back.



In addition to candy, cider and doughnuts, Marino says it offers a good opportunity for children in more rural areas to have some fun and trick-or-treat. He says there’s supposed to be decent weather and no rain - adding if all goes well, they’re hoping to make it an annual event. (JM)