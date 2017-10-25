New Hudson Man Convicted In 1991 Murder

October 25, 2017

A New Hudson man has been convicted in a 1991 murder case.



Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks, Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Tuesday the conviction of 52-year-old Michael Todd McIntyre of New Hudson. He was found guilty by a Midland County jury of First Degree Murder for the deadly 1991 attack of his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Diane Ross, of Lee Township.



In August of 1991, Diane Ross, a 43-year-old double amputee, was aggressively beaten by a male intruder in her home and died several hours later from her injuries. The victim’s daughter had recently broken off a relationship with McIntyre around that time. Ross’ grandson, who was just 5 years-old then, was present at the time of the murder and sought help for his grandmother following the incident.



The case went unsolved for 25 years, but in 2014 Michigan’s Office of Attorney General was asked to join the investigation with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office after new evidence was revealed by investigators. Authorities say the physical evidence pointed toward McIntyre, who will face a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced December 14th. (JK)