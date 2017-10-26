Grant Money Coming To Pair Of Livingston County Clinics

October 26, 2017

Two local clinics are receiving grant money for helping uninsured patients access health care.



Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced Wednesday that 47 clinics across the state will be receiving a total of more than three-quarters of a million dollars in funding as a part of their Strengthening the Safety Net program. In Brighton, the VINA Community Dental Center will receive the Health Care Homes reward which is worth up to $25,000. The Regents of the U-M Student Run Health Center in Pinckney will receive up to $12,500.



The Strengthening the Safety Net program is now in its 13th year and provides funding to clinics that offer free or low-cost medical, dental, and mental health treatment for uninsured and under-insured patients. Lynda Rossi, executive Vice President of Strategy, Government, and Public Affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said that they are proud to support these clinics that provide valuable health care services for people-in-need and the communities they serve. (MK)