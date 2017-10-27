Livingston County Housing Fair Saturday In Brighton

A weekend housing fair aims to provide services and information to all Livingston County residents.



The Livingston County Housing Fair is described as an event for those looking for real information on housing. Michigan State Housing Development Authority or MSHDA Project Manager Van Adams says that could include those looking to buy a new home but also others wanting to move up from an existing home or those maybe struggling in their current homes. Adams says rates are still low and there will be a plethora of products, banks and people on hand who can provide information on how to do that. For those already in a home and not looking to move, products are available at the fair to help fix up homes that might need a new roof or furnace.



Attendees can learn how to apply for a Michigan down payment loan, which offers up to $7,500 in down payment assistance Adams says the many people aren’t aware the state has its own mortgage product or the Step Forward program that assists people with paying back their back taxes, help them modify loans or help them pay back condo fees. He says because Michigan was hit so hard by the economy, the state has a pool of dollars to help with those things. Adams tells WHMI everyone’s situation is different and Saturday’s fair will have something to meet their needs. He says you can’t just assume everyone is doing great because while the economy is getting better, it’s not getting better for everybody. For anyone who might be struggling or having some problems and is looking for assistance, which he says is still a lot of people, there will be information and services on hand specifically for that. Adams says the event will further offer help with credit repair, whether bad to good or good to great.



The state is hosting housing fairs to individually target the seven counties that make up Southeast Michigan and Livingston is next. Adams says those planning to attend Saturday’s event don’t necessarily need to bring anything but can just come, gather information and set up follow up appointments with service providers if needed. The housing fair is free and will be held from 10am to 2pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brighton. (JM)