Local Lawmaker's Bill Calls For More Humane Animal Euthanasia Options

October 28, 2017

Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Handy Township recently testified on House Bill 4813 in the Michigan House. The legislation would allow the use of new tranquilizer options that are used earlier in the euthanasia process to calm injured, aggressive, or sick animals. Vaupel says the immobilizing tranquilizers are a more humane method of restraint and subsequently a less traumatic experience for the animal.



This option is expected to create a safer environment for veterinary technicians as well. While euthanasia drugs are administered intravenously, the tranquilizer’s immobilizing agents can be given intramuscularly, which reduces risks for handlers attempting to subdue the animal. The bill would also require training for those using the tranquilizers.



Vaupel, a veterinarian for over 40 years, worked with several agencies to put the legislation together, including the Michigan Veterinary Medical Association and the Michigan Humane Society.



The bill is under consideration in the Michigan House Regulatory Reform Committee and Vaupel expects it will be put to a vote Wednesday. (DK)