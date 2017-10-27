Crash Causes Double Rollover In Hartland Township

October 27, 2017

A double rollover crash in Hartland Township this morning sent two people to the hospital.



The two vehicle personal injury accident happened around 9:30am at the corner of Hacker Road and M-59. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says investigation revealed a black GMC pickup driven by an 18-year-old Howell man was traveling northbound on Hacker Road. The truck was unable to stop for the stop sign at Hacker Road and M-59, and struck a 2011 Chevy Malibu that was traveling westbound on M-59 in the driver’s side front door. A 40-year-old Fenton resident was driving the Malibu and both vehicles rolled over as a result of the impact.



Both drivers were transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor for medical treatment. The Sheriff’s Office says their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The Howell Area Fire Department and the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority assisted on scene. Picture courtesy of Dan Burress. (JM)