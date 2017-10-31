Howell Chamber President Awarded Chamber Professional Of The Year

October 31, 2017

The head of a local chamber of commerce has been honored at the statewide level.



The Michigan Association of Chamber Professionals awarded Pat Convery, President of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, with the Michigan Chamber Professional Award at their annual meeting in Grand Rapids last week. Convery is the first chamber professional to receive the designation twice since its inception in 2014. Bob Thomas, Director for MACP, said Convery, “was recognized for her continued professional development, service to the association, and her contributions to the chamber of commerce industry,” adding that the, “designation is a reflection of her passion for chambers of commerce and the regard her professional peers have for her across the state.”



Convery has worked for the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce for twenty-seven years, the last 14 as President. In 2016 Convery led the chamber to recognition as the Outstanding Chamber of the Year. The Michigan Association of Chamber Professionals is the industry association for over 300 chambers in Michigan. (JK)