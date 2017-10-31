Fenton Man Sentenced For Genesee Sexual Assaults

October 31, 2017

A Fenton man already convicted in Oakland County of child sexual assault has been sentenced on similar charges in Genesee County.



42-year-old Robert Lee Dennis had been charged in Genesee County Circuit Court with eight counts of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a defendant under the age of 13. In September, he entered a no contest plea to a single count of first-degree CSC in exchange for the other seven charges being dropped. In court Monday, he was ordered to serve 25 to 50 years in prison, a sentence to run concurrent to a 30-50 year sentence he received in Oakland County last year on multiple counts of 1st degree CSC.



Police say Dennis assaulted someone he knew over a three-year period in Fenton, while Oakland County authorities say Dennis was leasing a home in Rochester Hills when he began sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was known to him. Dennis is likely to serve the remainder of his life behind bars as two of the 30-50 year terms he received in Oakland County were ordered to run consecutively, meaning his earliest release date is 2076, when he would be 101 years old. (JK)