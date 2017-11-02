Howell High School Students Organizing Canned Food Drive

November 2, 2017

A group of Howell High School student leaders are planning a district-wide canned food drive to support a local food bank.



A canned food drive to support Gleaner’s Community Food Bank began Wednesday and will run through Friday, November 24th. More than 13,000 canned goods were collected last year and students have set a goal of collecting 24,000 canned goods this year. Miyah Seckinger is one of the students organizing the food drive. She says it’s always good to give back to others in the community, adding there are a lot of people in need locally and this is a way to help them during the holiday season. Donation boxes have been placed in each Howell Public Schools building for students and staff to make donations.



Additionally, LOC Federal Credit Union is supporting the effort by placing a donation box in their Howell branch on Grand River so community members can drop off canned goods to help students reach their goal. Photo: 2016 collection effort. (JM)