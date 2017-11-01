Brighton Police Department To Host 1st Annual Open House Thursday

November 1, 2017

The Brighton City Police Department will host an open house tomorrow night.



This will mark the first-ever open house for the department in an effort to foster better community relations. It also helps show that police officers are just regular people, but people who are trained and there to protect the public. Those attending the open house will be able to tour the building and patrol cars but also meet officers and the department’s special response team and investigative unit. A K-9 demonstration is planned along with child ID cards, snacks and refreshments.



The open house will take place from 5 to 8pm tomorrow at the Brighton Police Department headquarters, located at 440 South Third Street. A link to the event Facebook page is provided. (JM)