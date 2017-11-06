Livingston County Sheriff's Office To Host "Coffee With A Cop" Tuesday

November 6, 2017

An upcoming event aims to better the relationship between the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the public.



The next “Coffee with a Cop” event is essentially a meet and greet for community members to share whatever might be on their minds with deputies. It will take place Tuesday at the Biggby Coffee in Hartland Township off M-59/Highland Road from 10am to noon. Deputy Ray Marino is one of three deputies assigned to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Program and among those coordinating the event. The program aims to help make the office more approachable, connect with the community to understand what they expect, help solve problems and generally, open up lines of communication. Marino says the outreach team is still new and developing ideas, noting it does a lot of work with the schools and that’s been a joy. As for the upcoming event, he says people are invited to stop by and can ask or talk about anything want.



Marino tells WHMI police have families and lives just as other people do and therefore deal with many of the same issues. He says just because they’re police officers, doesn’t mean they’re not human so he says don’t be shy and asks people to come talk with them. He says they truly have a good department with good people, adding the county is not that big so a lot of people know each other and it is a great community. Marino says people don’t need to be afraid and can ask anything they want, whether it might be assistance with something or just clarification about laws and why things are the way they are.



Tuesday’s event will mark the third Coffee with a Cop event for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Previous events were held in Genoa Township and another in Fowlerville. Marino says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office intends to continue to try and hold some type of monthly community event whether Coffee with a Cop or something else. (JM)