24th Annual ARC Fashion Show Coming Up

November 2, 2017

Local and state celebrities will take to the cat walk in a fundraiser to help those with developmental disabilities.



The Arc of Livingston is holding their 24th annual Celebrity Holiday Fashion Show on November 16th at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. All of the proceeds will remain in Livingston County helping The Arc with their mission to empower and support people with developmental disabilities so that they can participate with and contribute to the community. The evening begins at 5:30pm with hor d'oeuvres and a silent auction filled with many great ideas for holiday shopping by local businesses. Dinner and the fashion show begin at 7pm. Local celebrities will include Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy and the Great Foodini, Renee Chodowski.



A live auction with prizes like a week in the Bahamas, a Walt Disney World experience, and a Las Vegas trip will follow. More than $5,000 of jewelry will also be raffled away with tickets just $5 each. Tickets are $80 per person. To reserve a spot or learn more about the evening, visit the link below. (JK)