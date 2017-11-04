Brighton Police Dept. Open House Deemed Highly Successful

November 4, 2017

Up to 300 people attended the Brighton Police Dept’s. open house held Thursday night at police headquarters on South Third Street. It was the first time the department had ever held a police dept. open house in its history. Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI that he event was a success by any standard of reckoning.



A contingent of officers who were available for duty and not on their regular shifts were at the department’s headquarters to explain how the police dept. operates and to show the different aspects of police operation and procedure.



Bradford admitted he is doing things a bit differently than has been done in the past. But under his leadewrship the department has scored some “firsts” this year, which give him and the officers personal contact with members of the community. Notable among them are the open house and holding periodic “Coffee with a Cop” events so citizens can meet individual police officers and get answers to their questions. (TT)