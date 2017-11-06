Salvation Army To Host "Blessing Of The Bells" Thursday Morning

November 6, 2017

The Salvation Army of Livingston County is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year and will kick off the annual red kettle campaign with an event Thursday morning in Howell.



The Blessing of the Bells breakfast is an opportunity to help bless the holiday season and wish faithful bell ringers good tide. The breakfast event will offer attendees a chance to learn about the Salvation Army and this year’s Christmas goal, as the red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Corps officer Major Prezza Morrison tells WHMI Blessing of the Bells is a special event they started a couple years ago that worked out pretty good so they decided to continue it. Morrison says they’ll take time to pray for a blessed Christmas season but especially the people they serve so they feel blessed and respected. She says if it wasn’t for the community, the Corps wouldn’t be able to do the things that they do and provide for those in need.



The Blessing of the Bells event will be held at 3600 East Grand River in Howell, which is the future location of the Salvation Army - not the current church and social service building on Lake Street. The event runs from 7:30 to 9:30am. There is no charge to attend but RSVP’s are requested at 517-295-4344. (JM)