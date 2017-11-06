Charter Amendment & City Council Races On Fenton Ballot Tuesday

November 6, 2017

A ballot proposal will greet voters in the City of Fenton tomorrow.



The City says the Charter Amendment Proposal is not a millage proposal but rather a change in the city charter. If approved, it would allow a voter-approved special millage to be collected for up to ten years, instead of the current three year limit included in the charter. Officials say any special millage must still be approved by voters in an election, and the amendment does not allow City Council to increase millage without voter approval.



Meanwhile, voters will also decide the Fenton City Council race. Up for grabs is the two-year term of mayor and three Council seats that carry four-year terms. Longtime Mayor Sue Osborn is being challenged by Councilwoman Cherie Smith and resident Kurt Wilkinson. Osborn has held the position for 19 years. As for the other open Fenton City Council seats, five candidates will appear on the November ballot. Incumbents Dave McDermott and Scott Grossmeyer are both seeking re-election and face challengers Donald Bankcroft, Sean Sage and Tracy Bottecelli.



Voting in the City of Fenton takes place at St. John’s Activity Center. Polls are open from 7am to 8pm. (JM)