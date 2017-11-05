Cohoctah Township Man Charged In Animal Cruelty Case

November 5, 2017

A Cohoctah Township man is facing animal cruelty charges after dozens of dead cows were found on his property.



61-year-old Keith Edwin Huck Jr. is facing various charges in 53rd District Court including animal cruelty, failure to bury animals and failure to license a dog. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt confirmed for WHMI that the charges are related to allegations that Huck failed to provide adequate care to various animals at two locations on Robb Road. Approximately 70 cows were discovered dead, while three pigs and five cows were found alive. Further details have not been released but the charges were issued in October following an investigation conducted by Livingston County Animal Control.



Court dates for Huck are pending. (JM)