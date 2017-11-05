Project Planned to Slow Down Erosion Near Brighton City Hall and Tridge

November 5, 2017

The city of Brighton will be getting a seawall of sorts on a portion of the Mill Pond next spring. Technically, though, it won’t be a seawall. Not in the traditional sense, anyway.



The shoreline area between the district court building and the pedestrian bridge across the pond known as the “Tridge” near city hall has been experiencing erosion in recent years. Rather than a steel, concrete or wood seawall the city has decided to be more environmentally conscious and install a natural barrier.



City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI the product that will be used to stem the shoreline erosion is coir logs, which are a natural material consisting primarily of highly absorbent coconut fiber. Coir logs are used to stabilize and retard erosion and slow down surface water.



Geinzer says the city will also install native plants over the logs, and farther back from the shoreline, hardy vegetation. He says the city will be utilizing city staff and volunteers to do the lion’s share of the work, and hopes to have the project completed by Earth Day, next April 22.



By using city staff and volunteer labor, Geinzer says the project cost will be held down to about $30,000. (TT)

