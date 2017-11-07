Gathering To Focus On Hope & Healing In The Aftermath Of Suicide

November 7, 2017

An event in Howell later this month will be one of many across the state and country that will be held to show support for survivors of suicide.



Livingston County Community Mental Health will be once again hosting a program as a part of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. The event will take place on Saturday, November 18th at the CMH Miller Building, 622 East Grand River in Howell from 9am to 12pm. It's being held in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Southeast Michigan Chapter.



The program will include a showing of the documentary “Life Journeys: Reclaiming Life After Loss”, panel and group discussions, and a presentation of area resources. It is noted that the documentary and discussion guide is not appropriate for children under 12 and those currently experiencing suicidal thoughts. Registration for the event and more information can be found through the link below. (JK)