Howell Student's Design Selected For Fantasy 5K Race Shirt

November 8, 2017

Runners participating in a popular 5K run later this month will be receiving a special race shirt designed by a local high school student.



When the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce was looking for a shirt design for the Fantasy 5K they went to Howell High School’s digital imaging program for the answer. Tasked with what the Chamber was looking for, students brainstormed their own ideas and took to Adobe Illustrator to bring them to life. In the end, the Chamber selected senior Adrea Eskola’s design. Eskola said she drew her inspiration from thinking about the winter and holiday seasons. As a reward for being selected, Eskola will receive free entry into the Fantasy 5K race, a swag bag with past and present Fantasy 5K merchandise, and recognition on the race website and chamber publications. Eskola also earned a ride in a horse drawn carriage with Howell Mayor Nick Proctor during the Fantasy of Lights Parade.



The Fantasy 5K is a nighttime run where runners are encouraged wear holiday themed clothing and twinkling lights as they run down Grand River in Howell. This year’s event takes place on Friday, November 24th, at 6pm. For more information, visit the link below. (MK)