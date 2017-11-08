Washtenaw ISD Renewal Passes, Linden & Fenton Proposals Fail

November 8, 2017

Only one of three local ballot proposals managed to pass in Tuesday’s general election.



A special education millage renewal proposal in the Washtenaw Intermediate School district was approved in Tuesday’s election. The district provides programs, supports and services for students in nine districts including Chelsea, Dexter, and Whitmore Lake. In addition to those casting ballots in Washtenaw County for the special education millage renewal, Livingston County voters also approved the measure with 58.52% of the vote. The approval will allow the ISD to continue to levy a special education millage of .9719 mills for eight years. Over 6,500 students, or 1-in-7, receive special education services through the ISD. The millage renewal, which goes through 2025, will generate around $15 (m) million a year in revenue to support students with individualized education plans. The millage funds help to free up general fund dollars that are typically used to cover the costs of mandatory special education services, which are then available to fund other programs for all students. Superintendent Scott Menzel tells WHMI they are extremely appreciative for the support of taxpayers and their recognizing that investing in the lives of children is an investment worth making.



As for other local ballot proposals, a Fenton City Charter Amendment proposal resoundingly failed by 755 votes. That would have allowed a voter-approved special millage to be collected for up to ten years, instead of the current three year limit included in the charter.



In the Linden Community Schools district, voters turned down a sinking fund proposal with 1193 votes against and 935 in support. Funds generated would have been used to update security and technology as well as make facility improvements. (JM)