Lansing Man Who Led I-96 Police Chase Gets Prison

November 9, 2017

Sentencing has been handed down to a Lansing man who led a high-speed police chase on I-96.



36-year-old Deron Maurice Wilson will serve a minimum of four years in the Michigan Department of Corrections before he is eligible for parole, but faces a maximum of 20 years. He was recently sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court on six counts including fleeing a police officer, felony firearms, and open intoxicants.



The charges stem from the April 15th incident, in which Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull Wilson over for a traffic violation. Wilson took off, leading a high-speed chase heading east on I-96. Wilson exited at D-19 and re-entered the interstate heading west. Deputies pursued Wilson until the chase became a safety concern, however his vehicle was spotted in Lansing shortly thereafter and he was arrested.



The incident was a violation of Wilson’s probation, which he received after pleading guilty to retail fraud charges in Eaton County in 2015. For violating his probation, he was sentenced in Eaton County to a minimum of four years in the MDOC, which began on September 21st. That sentence will be served concurrent to his sentence out of Livingston County. (DK)