Suspects Busted By Off-Duty FBI Agent & Deputies Arraigned

November 12, 2017

Two suspects busted by an off-duty FBI agent while trying to break in to vehicles in Lyon Township have been arraigned.



23-year-old Derek Russell Miller of Lyon Township and 17-year-old Daniel Luttman of South Lyon were arraigned Friday. Both are charged with two counts of breaking and entering an automobile related to a Novi incident. However, Sergeant Mark Venus with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation tells WHMI more charges are pending from Lyon Township.



The charges stem from an incident early last Wednesday on Peters Barn Court when an off-duty FBI Special Agent observed a suspicious vehicle in the area, and then watched the occupants exit the vehicle and start checking parked cars for unlocked doors. The agent detained four suspects and contacted the sheriff’s office for assistance. Deputies arrived and a search of the vehicle turned up several wallets, a pair of Eddie Bauer work boots, a black backpack, and a bag full of medical equipment and supplies belonging to a firefighter from a nearby community. The medical bag also contained the firefighter’s Michigan Concealed Pistol License or CPL, which had been stolen from his vehicle in Novi.



During interviews, police say the suspects admitted to breaking into vehicles in Lyon Township, Wixom and Novi. Miller and Luttman were arrested while a 17-year-old female from Fowlerville and a 17-year-old female from Northville were both released pending further investigation. Court dates are pending. (JM)