Napier Road To Close Tuesday Between 9 Mile & Ten Mile

November 13, 2017

Major work on a busy road near the Lyon Township and Novi border will cause commuters to find alternate routes for the rest 2017.



The Road Commission for Oakland County is closing Napier Road between 9 Mile and 10 Mile Roads starting tomorrow. Excavation and drainage work will begin in preparation for paving that stretch of Napier next spring. Detours will be in effect for the length of the project. The Road Commission says the detour for through traffic will be 8 Mile Road to Beck Road to 10 Mile, and vice versa. Residential access down Napier Road will be maintained.



The Napier/10 Mile Road roundabout will remain open during the Napier closure but the approaches on the south side of the roundabout will be closed to thru traffic. The excavation and drainage work is expected to be completed on January 5th but the Road Commission advises the road could re-open sooner if the weather cooperates. Napier Road will then close again in the spring when paving begins for approximately three months. (JM)