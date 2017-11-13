Local Man Arraigned On Charges Connected To Dead Cow Discovery

November 13, 2017

Animal cruelty charges have been authorized against a Cohoctah Township man who was found to have dozens of dead cows on his property.



61-year-old Keith Edwin Huck Jr. is charged with one count each of abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more animals, failure to bury animals, failure to license a dog and letting a dog stray. He was arraigned on the charges in 53rd District Court Thursday.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt previously confirmed for WHMI that the charges are related to allegations that Huck failed to provide adequate care to various animals at two locations on Robb Road. Approximately 70 cows were discovered dead, while three pigs and five cows were found alive in an investigation conducted by Livingston County Animal Control.



Huck is due back in court November 29th for a probable cause conference, which will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial. (JM/DK)

