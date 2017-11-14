Brighton Re-Elects Mayor And Mayor Pro-Tem

November 14, 2017

Two unanimous decisions saw the re-election of both Brighton’s Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem.



Mayor Jim Muzzin and Mayor Pro-Tem Shawn Pipoly were re-elected on Monday night to their respective positions after each individual ran unopposed. Following the Brighton City Council’s decision, Mayor Muzzin will now be serving his fourth term as Brighton’s Mayor while Pro-Tem Pipoly will be serving his third term as Mayor Pro-Tem. After already serving as Mayor of Brighton for six years, Mayor Muzzin spoke with WHMI about his day-to-day responsibilities. He said the majority of his duties consist of running city meetings, dealing with public relations, and managing events such as the upcoming Holiday Glow.



Mayor Muzzin said he was thrilled to be re-elected so he can continue to give back to the community much like he has for the past six years. As Pro-Tem, Pipoly is the next in line to perform all of the mayor’s duties should Muzzin be unable to perform them.



With elections for the two positions being biennial, both Muzzin and Pipoly said they were fully prepared to fulfill their duties for the next two years. (DF)