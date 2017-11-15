Search For Gunman Forces Three Oakland Districts To Close

November 15, 2017

Four Oakland County school districts are closed this morning while the search for a gunman takes place.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Michael Quigley of Clarkston is suspected in the shooting of a 33-year-old woman and another man Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Ortonville. They are both listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital. But while the search continues for Quigley, the Brandon School District, Clarkston Community Schools, Goodrich Area Schools and Oxford Community Schools have closed for the day. Lake Orion Community Schools are under a "soft lockdown" throughout the day until further notice. Deputies will also be present at the school.



WXYZ-TV reports that Quigley is a Lake Orion middle school wrestling coach and is believed to be armed and dangerous. (JK)