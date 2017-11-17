Road Construction Continues In Northfield Township

Various road projects are either starting up or continuing in Northfield Township.



The US-23 FlexRoute is now partially open, on Southbound US-23 south of 6 Mile Road, and on northbound US-23 up to around Barker Road. M-DOT is finishing up paving and pavement markings so motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures for a bit longer. Northfield Township officials say M-DOT is hopeful everything will be completed and ready for full use some time next week.



Other road work is taking place throughout the township. Motorists can expect daily closures on Earhart Road between Six and Seven Mile Roads for drainage improvements and culvert replacement. That work got underway this week and has an expected completion date of December 1st.



Finally, closures are planned to start Monday on Sutton Road between North Territorial and Five Mile for drainage improvements. Additional closures can be expected on Sutton Road between Five Mile and Six Mile for forestry operations. All of that work is also planned for completion December 1st. Facebook photo. (JM)