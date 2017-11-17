Early Registration Ends Soon For Howell Fantasy 5K

November 17, 2017

Early registration for a popular holiday run in downtown Howell ends Monday.



Organizers say it’s time to put on your favorite, festive running gear and work off Thanksgiving dinner at the Fantasy 5K on Friday, November 24th in downtown Howell. The race begins at 6pm and the certified course is down Grand River, prior to the Fantasy of Lights Parade that starts at 7pm. Pre-registration is $30 through 5pm Monday per runner. It increases to $35 after that. Proceeds from the Fantasy 5K benefit local charities and officials say last year, more than $8,000 was donated to local non-profit organizations.



Those interested can register online through the link or in person at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce office. All registered 5K participants will receive a Fantasy 5K long-sleeve t-shirt and a lighted, blinking Rudolph nose while supplies last. (JM)