Adoption Day Ceremony Set Next Week In Howell

November 17, 2017

With the theme of “Giving Thanks for Families,” courts statewide will celebrate Adoption Month next week, including here in Livingston County.



Probate Court Judge Miriam Cavanaugh along with Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra will join Livingston County families as they celebrate the Thanksgiving season by welcoming new members to their families. Michigan’s 15th annual Adoption Day is set for next Tuesday, November 21st with events across the state. “Giving Thanks for Families” is a holiday tradition held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving each year, highlighting the importance of adoption and the needs of children in foster care.



In Livingston County, a ceremony will take place at 10am at the Judicial Center on South Highlander Way in Howell. Families will be celebrating, along with judges, court staff, and social workers as adoptions are finalized for several local children. Michigan Adoption Day is co-sponsored by the Michigan Supreme Court, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Child Welfare Services division of the State Court Administrative Office, and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange. (JK)