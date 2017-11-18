Salvation Army Seeks Volunteer Bell Ringers

November 18, 2017

As the holiday season kicks off, the Salvation Army of Livingston County is asking for community support in the form of volunteer bell ringers.



The goal for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season is $385,000, a slight increase over last year. Major Prezza Morrison told WHMI businesses and groups can register online to ring, even for whole day slots, along with individuals and families. Funds raised from the campaign are not just for Christmas but help with the work the local Corps does in the community.



For those who might be financially struggling, the local Corps will also hire individuals to ring bells during the campaign. Locations are available throughout Howell, Fowlerville, Pinckney, Hamburg, Hartland and Brighton so community members don’t have to go too far out of their way to find a site to ring.



Those interested in volunteering to ring a bell can visit the link below and select their preferred shift. (JM)