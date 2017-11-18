Lane Closures Planned On US-23 Monday & Tuesday

November 18, 2017

Although the US-23 Flex Route is in operation, lane closures are continuing early next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says the lane closures on US-23 are needed for the placement of permanent pavement markings. On Monday, a single lane closure will be in effect on southbound US-23 from M-36 to 6 Mile Road between 10am and 5am the following morning.



Then on Tuesday, a single lane closure is planned on northbound US-23 from Warren Road to M-36 between 4am and 3pm. After 3pm, the contractor will work in the Flex Lane, which is the inside shoulder, and two lanes will be maintained on northbound US-23.



M-DOT asks that motorists please drive with caution in the work zone and watch for traffic slowdowns. A link to the November Flex Route newsletter is provided. (JM)