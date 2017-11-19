Brighton to Embark on 2-3-Year Project to Install Sewer Lining

November 19, 2017

At its meeting Thursday night the Brighton City Council awarded the low bid for installation of 650 feet of sanitary sewer lining on Rickett Road. The low bid out of three bids for “cured in place” pipe, totaling $24,000, was submitted by Insituform Technologies of Howell.



The work will involve installing the 650 feet of sewer liner in the part of the city where the sewer pipe is weakest, as revealed by video cameras. Originally, the city planned to have a much more ambitious project that would address all areas of the city where there are sewer lines that could rupture.



City Manager Nate Geinzer told council that it would be better to do the most critical area now and address the other parts of the city where sewer liner might be needed as a 2-3 year project starting in 2018. The funds used to do the project will come out of the city’s utilities budget. (TT)

