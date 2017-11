Nollar Road To Close Wednesday For Culvert Replacement

November 21, 2017

A road closure starts tomorrow in Northfield Township.



Five Mile Road between Nollar Road and North Territorial is scheduled to close around 7:30am Wednesday to conduct a culvert replacement. The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that the road will be closed to all traffic.



The closure will remain in effect until approximately 3pm. However, dates and times could change depending on weather conditions. (JM)