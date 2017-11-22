Fatal Crash Near Dexter Under Investigation

The investigation continues into a crash near Dexter this morning that claimed the life of the driver.



Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash, reported around 5:45am on Dexter-Pinckney Road near Alice Hill Road, between North Territorial and Island Lake roads. Authorities say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Huron Valley Ambulance paramedics.



An initial investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, coming to rest on its side. Dexter-Pinckney Road was closed for several hours as a result. There’s no word yet on the identity of the victim. (JK)