Downtown Howell Challenging Residents On Giving Tuesday

November 26, 2017

Howell Main Street is challenging residents to step up and donate to receive matching funds on Giving Tuesday.



Giving Tuesday is a celebration of the American spirit of community, entrepreneurialism, and generosity. This year, Howell Downtown is hoping to raise $20,000 on Giving Tuesday that will benefit many of their existing and upcoming projects. Their “5 for 5 challenge” is challenging residents to get 5 of their friends or family members to donate a minimum of $5 on their downtown Facebook page. Donations made through Facebook will be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Main Street Chief Operating Officer Cathleen Edgerly said “Every person and every dollar equals one awesome downtown, and it’s a testament to that when Howell is named one of the top ten Great American Main Street communities two out of the past three years.”



All of the donations go directly to the projects and programs downtown. Some of those include alleyway improvement projects, public art, and opportunities to provide free music. For more information, visit downtownhowell.org, or their Facebook page. (A link is below) (MK)