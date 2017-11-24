Bob Press Appointed To Putnam Township Board

November 24, 2017

Putnam Township has a new board member.



Bob Press was appointed by unanimous vote of the Putnam Township board to replace Dick McCloskey until the next election cycle, when a special election will be held to fill the remaining 2-years of the term. Supervisor Dennis Brennan tells WHMI Dick McCloskey served Putnam Township for 25 years as treasurer and then as a Trustee. Brennan says McCloskey was re-elected in 2016 but failing health and his wife's desire to spend their remaining years in their retirement home resulted in his resignation at the board’s September meeting, as they were selling their home in Pinckney.



Brennan says Bob Press, another dedicated public servant who served as a trustee for roughly five or six years prior to 2016 was a runner-up in the 2016, primaries but continued to serve as the liaison between the township and the Senior Center after leaving office. Prior to serving as trustee, Brennan says Press served on other boards and committees as well, including the planning commission. (JM)