Charges Authorized Against Fleeing Driver Who Caused Fatal Crash In Chelsea

November 24, 2017

A man who fled from police and caused a fatal car crash in Chelsea is facing felony charges.



34-year-old Jason Baase of Bryon Center is charged with one count each of second degree murder, first-degree fleeing and eluding police, and driving while license suspended causing death. The charges stem from the crash that occurred Monday afternoon on northbound M-52 near Old Manchester Road in Chelsea. Killed in the crash was 52-year-old Dawn Anderson of Grass Lake. Baase was arraigned today at the University of Michigan Hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.



Initial investigation shows a Michigan State Police motor carrier officer was investigating a stolen vehicle, a Chrysler 300, traveling eastbound I-94 at the Jackson / Washtenaw County line. The Chrysler 300 then exited from I-94 to northbound M-52. The motor carrier officer activated his emergency lights for the traffic stop, at which time the driver began to pull over to the shoulder of the road, but then suddenly sped off. The motor carrier officer pursued the stolen vehicle for a short distance before the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a Chevy Traverse, driven by Anderson, who was exiting a parking lot. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.



Baase is being held without bond and future court dates have not been scheduled at this time. (JM/DK)

